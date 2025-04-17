Harekrushna Mahatab: Shaping Odisha’s Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the contributions of former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab, emphasizing his role in shaping Odisha's infrastructure and identity. The remarks were made at a national conference marking Mahatab's 125th birth anniversary at Ravenshaw University.

Gadkari recalled Mahatab's visionary role in the construction of the Hirakud Dam, a significant infrastructure project inaugurated by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Praising Mahatab's multifaceted attributes, he noted his achievements as a scholar, writer, and social reformer who advocated for educational and social advancements.

Encouraging today's youth to draw inspiration from Mahatab, Gadkari articulated the need for active contributions towards Odisha's growth and India's emergence as a world leader. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Odisha's Chief Minister and Mahatab's son, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

