Harekrushna Mahatab: Shaping Odisha’s Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the visionary contributions of former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab during a memorial lecture at Ravenshaw University. Describing Mahatab as a multifaceted personality, Gadkari praised his role in Odisha's infrastructure and social development, urging youth to emulate his commitment to societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the contributions of former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab, emphasizing his role in shaping Odisha's infrastructure and identity. The remarks were made at a national conference marking Mahatab's 125th birth anniversary at Ravenshaw University.

Gadkari recalled Mahatab's visionary role in the construction of the Hirakud Dam, a significant infrastructure project inaugurated by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Praising Mahatab's multifaceted attributes, he noted his achievements as a scholar, writer, and social reformer who advocated for educational and social advancements.

Encouraging today's youth to draw inspiration from Mahatab, Gadkari articulated the need for active contributions towards Odisha's growth and India's emergence as a world leader. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Odisha's Chief Minister and Mahatab's son, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

