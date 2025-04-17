India's Defence Surge: Scaling New Heights in Military Production and Innovation
India's defence production is poised to surpass Rs 1.60 lakh crore this year, with aims to achieve Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the need for strong national security without provoking conflict and highlights progress in missile technology, submarines, and indigenous manufacturing.
India's defence sector is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone, with production value expected to exceed Rs 1.60 lakh crore this year. By 2029, the target is set to reach Rs 3 lakh crore, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who highlighted India's strengthening defence capabilities without provoking conflict.
Singh emphasized the country's strategic progress, pointing to advancements in missile technology, submarines, and indigenous aircraft carriers. He lauded the 'Make in India' initiative for fortifying the defence production and creating a resilient global supply chain.
The minister also underscored the increase in defence exports, from Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, with aspirations to hit Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. Initiatives like iDEX support start-ups, further spurring innovation within the sector.
