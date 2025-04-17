Innovating Against Piracy: The Final Showdown at WAVES 2025

In a bid to tackle the growing menace of digital piracy, seven teams, including Aezowie Infotech Services and Nuronics, have been shortlisted as finalists in a prestigious anti-piracy challenge organized by industry body CII. The competition showcases innovative solutions aimed at securing digital content.

The anti-piracy challenge, which aims to promote Make in India technologies, has drawn significant attention from the media and entertainment sector. Slated for final presentations at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, the challenge highlights advancements in fingerprinting and watermarking technologies.

Launched on September 12, 2024, the competition received 132 submissions from startups, technology providers, and students. Following rigorous evaluations, seven finalists were chosen, underscoring the urgent need to protect digital content against unauthorized distribution and manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)