Left Menu

Innovating Against Piracy: The Final Showdown at WAVES 2025

Seven teams, including Aezowie Infotech Services and Nuronics, are finalists in a digital content security competition aimed at combating piracy. Organized by CII, this initiative encourages Make in India technologies, culminating in a final presentation at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, focusing on innovations in fingerprinting and watermarking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:47 IST
Innovating Against Piracy: The Final Showdown at WAVES 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the growing menace of digital piracy, seven teams, including Aezowie Infotech Services and Nuronics, have been shortlisted as finalists in a prestigious anti-piracy challenge organized by industry body CII. The competition showcases innovative solutions aimed at securing digital content.

The anti-piracy challenge, which aims to promote Make in India technologies, has drawn significant attention from the media and entertainment sector. Slated for final presentations at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, the challenge highlights advancements in fingerprinting and watermarking technologies.

Launched on September 12, 2024, the competition received 132 submissions from startups, technology providers, and students. Following rigorous evaluations, seven finalists were chosen, underscoring the urgent need to protect digital content against unauthorized distribution and manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025