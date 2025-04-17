The Last True Statesman: A Tribute to Manmohan Singh

At a recent event at the India International Centre, former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi paid tribute to the late Manmohan Singh, whom he described as the last true Indian statesman he had known. Gandhi praised Singh for his decency in politics, referring to it as 'sharafat in siyasat'.

Gandhi, speaking during the launch of his new book 'The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India', lamented the decline in civility and decency in Indian public life following Singh's death last December. The book, published by Aleph Book Company, retails for Rs 999.

The event drew a large audience, including Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore formally launched the book, after which a panel discussion ensued featuring activist Aruna Roy, economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia, and professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee.

