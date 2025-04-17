Left Menu

Michael B. Jordan Nails Dual Roles in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'

Director Ryan Coogler enlists twins Noah and Logan Miller to help actor Michael B. Jordan perfect his performances as twins Smoke and Stack in 'Sinners'. The movie, set in 1930s Mississippi, tells the story of twin brothers facing vampire threats. 'Sinners' is now playing in theaters.

Updated: 17-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:19 IST
Michael B. Jordan Nails Dual Roles in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'
Michael B. Jordan (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Director Ryan Coogler revealed that actor Michael B. Jordan received expert advice from real-life twins to deliver standout performances in 'Sinners', a film that explores sibling bonds amid supernatural threats. This marks the fifth cinematic collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, who have been a dynamic duo since 2013's 'Fruitvale Station'.

In this vampire thriller set in 1930s Mississippi, Jordan takes on the challenging role of twins Smoke and Stack. Coogler enlisted his filmmaker friends Noah and Logan Miller as consultants, providing invaluable insights into the unique dynamics of twin relationships. Their bond, characterized by anecdotes and shared experiences, enriched the film's narrative.

One memorable story involved the Millers sharing a single cell phone, illustrating their inseparable connection. Coogler recalled another anecdote about their selfless love, highlighting how they would physically argue over the last piece of food, attempting to convince each other to eat it. This profound bond inspired Jordan's portrayal, resulting in what Coogler deems among the actor's best performances.

'Sinners' follows the twins as they attempt to escape their past by opening a juke joint in their hometown, only to face an unexpected vampire menace. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. 'Sinners' is captivating audiences in theaters now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

