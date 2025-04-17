Left Menu

Tribute to Rose Kerketta: Preserver of Tribal Culture

Rose Kerketta, an eminent writer and tribal rights activist, has passed away at age 85. Known for her cultural stories and language contributions, she took a stand against social injustices. Her works played a significant role in documenting and preserving the tribal community's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rose Kerketta, a distinguished writer and tribal rights activist, passed away at the age of 85, according to family sources.

She had been unwell after contracting COVID-19 and had been bedridden since early 2023, her daughter Vandana Tete informed.

Kerketta's literary contributions include "Pagha Jori-Jori Re Ghato," which highlighted tribal culture and lifestyle. She played a vital role in bridging the linguistic gap by enriching both Hindi and Kharia languages and translating works like Premchand's stories.

Author Prof. Santosh Kiro noted that her stories captured the essence of tribal life, now endangered due to socio-political shifts.

Kerketta also campaigned against social issues such as witch hunting, marking her legacy in advocacy and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

