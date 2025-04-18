Teen Author Shines with 'The Land of Souls'
15-year-old author Laranya R Kumar's book, 'The Land of Souls', was launched by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Started at age 13, the book explores life's deep questions. The event celebrated youth creativity and was attended by dignitaries including Education Minister Sakeena Itoo and Prof. Umesh Rai.
In Jammu on Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah released 'The Land of Souls – A Tale of Adventure and Discovery', an impressive work authored by Laranya R Kumar, a 15-year-old prodigy.
The chief minister expressed admiration for Laranya, commending her for beginning this literary journey at merely 13 and crafting a story that probes the profound mysteries of life. He highlighted her remarkable achievement as a testament to young talent.
The event, emphasizing the significance of reading, saw participation from Education Minister Sakeena Itoo and Jammu University Vice Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai. Abdullah urged the youth to read more, opening their minds to greater possibilities, much like Laranya has.
