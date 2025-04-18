The Legacy of Dr. Prabhakar Pandurang Apte: A Sanskrit Scholar's Monumental Contributions

Dr. Prabhakar Pandurang Apte, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar renowned for his expertise in the 'Pancharatra Agamas', has sadly passed away at the age of 92. Family sources confirmed his demise on Thursday night in Maharashtra's Thane, citing age-related health complications as the cause.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Apte was affiliated with esteemed institutions such as Pune's Deccan College, and held visiting professorships at notable universities including Madras University and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth. His scholarly impact was profoundly felt in the realms of Sanskrit literature, temple architecture, and Dharmashastra.

Notably, Dr. Apte made significant contributions to the Sanskrit Dictionary Project at Deccan College and undertook the English translation of the 'Samarangana Sutradhara', an 11th-century treatise on Indian architecture. Colleagues remember him as a rare synergy of lexicography, jurisprudence, science, and technology. His work continues to inspire, especially as India emphasizes traditional knowledge systems through the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)