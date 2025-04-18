Left Menu

Maharani: A Gujarati Cinematic Gem Celebrating Modern Bonds

Maharani is an upcoming Gujarati social comedy film produced by Panorama Studios, Monkey God Entertainment, Summit Studios, and Eka Entertainment. Directed by Viral Shah, it explores urban life's balance through the eyes of a working mom and her house help. The film features a talented ensemble cast and promises heartfelt humor.

Updated: 18-04-2025 11:02 IST
  Country:
  • India

Panorama Studios, along with Monkey God Entertainment, Summit Studios, and Eka Entertainment, has announced the upcoming release of Maharani—a Gujarati social comedy set in the urban milieu.

Maharani tells the tale of a working mom and her unpredictable house help, delving into the complexities of modern life. Director Viral Shah seeks to unravel the emotional fabric of daily relationships through a heartfelt narrative.

With an ensemble cast and engaging storylines, Maharani is poised to be a noteworthy addition to regional cinema, bringing together award-winning talents that promise both entertainment and cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

