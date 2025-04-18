Left Menu

Revolutionary Tribute: A Memorial for the Chapekar Brothers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a memorial for the Chapekar brothers in Pune, celebrating their role in India's freedom struggle. The memorial, part of the Krantiveer Chapekar Memorial, honors their bravery against British rule. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of learning from these historical figures.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant ceremony on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a memorial in Pune dedicated to the Chapekar brothers, acknowledging their courage in the Indian freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a planned National Museum at the site. He highlighted the unparalleled bravery of the Chapekar brothers, who faced execution for assassinating Plague Commissioner Walter C Rand in response to intrusive plague measures.

The memorial is an educational beacon for younger generations, encompassing the detailed history of the Chapekar brothers. Constructed with precision by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and associated committees, it aims to inspire future generations.

