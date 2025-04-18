Revolutionary Tribute: A Memorial for the Chapekar Brothers

In a significant ceremony on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a memorial in Pune dedicated to the Chapekar brothers, acknowledging their courage in the Indian freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a planned National Museum at the site. He highlighted the unparalleled bravery of the Chapekar brothers, who faced execution for assassinating Plague Commissioner Walter C Rand in response to intrusive plague measures.

The memorial is an educational beacon for younger generations, encompassing the detailed history of the Chapekar brothers. Constructed with precision by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and associated committees, it aims to inspire future generations.

