Leafy Companions: Unveiling the Connections We Share with Indoor Plants

The popularity of indoor plants is on the rise, with the global market projected to surpass USD 28 billion by 2031. People cultivate these leafy companions for decoration, air purification, and stress relief, showcasing a growing trend toward connecting with nature indoors.

Recent research in Australia highlights the various relationships people maintain with their indoor plants. Survey participants, who owned an average of 15 plants, reported forming meaningful connections, often considering them as family. This bond offers insight into human-nature interactions and emphasizes the health benefits of indoor greenery.

The data, collected during the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest that limited access to outdoor spaces intensified these relationships. With the human-nature relationship being an emerging research field, understanding these connections could unlock potential enhancements for our health and wellbeing.

