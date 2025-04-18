Revitalizing Delhi's Heritage: A Tourist-Friendly Makeover

In a dynamic effort to boost tourism, the Delhi government, spearheaded by Minister Kapil Mishra, is unveiling a series of new initiatives. These initiatives aim to transform the city's heritage sites into more inviting and accessible tourist destinations.

To enhance visitor experience, shaded areas and food trucks will be strategically placed around monuments, offering tourists a reprieve from the heat and a chance to enjoy diverse culinary options. A digital promotion campaign, inspired by the 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki' campaign, will spotlight Delhi's tourism appeal.

Complementing this marketing effort, an array of concerts and film festivals will take place, enriching the cultural landscape. Additionally, a focus on language preservation is evident with upcoming initiatives for the Urdu and Sanskrit languages, ensuring both cultural vibrancy and historical integrity in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)