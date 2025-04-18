Left Menu

Revitalizing Delhi's Heritage: A Tourist-Friendly Makeover

The Delhi government, led by Minister Kapil Mishra, is launching initiatives to attract more tourists to its heritage sites. Plans include installing shaded areas, setting up food trucks, digital campaigns, and cultural festivals to improve visitor experience and promote Delhi's attractions.

Updated: 18-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:07 IST
Revitalizing Delhi's Heritage: A Tourist-Friendly Makeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dynamic effort to boost tourism, the Delhi government, spearheaded by Minister Kapil Mishra, is unveiling a series of new initiatives. These initiatives aim to transform the city's heritage sites into more inviting and accessible tourist destinations.

To enhance visitor experience, shaded areas and food trucks will be strategically placed around monuments, offering tourists a reprieve from the heat and a chance to enjoy diverse culinary options. A digital promotion campaign, inspired by the 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki' campaign, will spotlight Delhi's tourism appeal.

Complementing this marketing effort, an array of concerts and film festivals will take place, enriching the cultural landscape. Additionally, a focus on language preservation is evident with upcoming initiatives for the Urdu and Sanskrit languages, ensuring both cultural vibrancy and historical integrity in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

