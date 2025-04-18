Pramogh Shines at GJC Nite, Becomes Preferred Retailer of 2025

New Delhi [India], April 17: Gemstone brand Pramogh stands out as one of the Preferred Retailers of India 2025, as announced during the GJC Nite held in conjunction with the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS). The accolade was received by founder and CEO Shivank Kabra.

The GJC Nite, organized annually by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), is a pivotal event celebrating excellence within the industry. Attracting over 1600 trade community members, the evening served as a networking hub and a showcase of exemplary achievements within the gem and jewellery sector.

Pramogh, known for offering astrological gemstones with a focus on transparency, has successfully merged tradition and modernity. With emphasis on certified products and consumer trust, the brand appeals to both novices and seasoned shoppers. CEO Kabra noted a transformative trend in consumer desires, signifying industry's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)