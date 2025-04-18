Pramogh Shines at GJC Nite, Becomes Preferred Retailer of 2025
Gemstone brand Pramogh was recognized as one of the Preferred Retailers of India 2025 at the GJC Nite. The event showcased the company's commitment to transparency and consumer trust, blending tradition with a digital-first approach, and highlighting its impact on modernizing the gemstone industry.
New Delhi [India], April 17: Gemstone brand Pramogh stands out as one of the Preferred Retailers of India 2025, as announced during the GJC Nite held in conjunction with the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS). The accolade was received by founder and CEO Shivank Kabra.
The GJC Nite, organized annually by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), is a pivotal event celebrating excellence within the industry. Attracting over 1600 trade community members, the evening served as a networking hub and a showcase of exemplary achievements within the gem and jewellery sector.
Pramogh, known for offering astrological gemstones with a focus on transparency, has successfully merged tradition and modernity. With emphasis on certified products and consumer trust, the brand appeals to both novices and seasoned shoppers. CEO Kabra noted a transformative trend in consumer desires, signifying industry's evolving landscape.
