Left Menu

Pramogh Shines at GJC Nite, Becomes Preferred Retailer of 2025

Gemstone brand Pramogh was recognized as one of the Preferred Retailers of India 2025 at the GJC Nite. The event showcased the company's commitment to transparency and consumer trust, blending tradition with a digital-first approach, and highlighting its impact on modernizing the gemstone industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:54 IST
Pramogh Shines at GJC Nite, Becomes Preferred Retailer of 2025
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 17: Gemstone brand Pramogh stands out as one of the Preferred Retailers of India 2025, as announced during the GJC Nite held in conjunction with the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS). The accolade was received by founder and CEO Shivank Kabra.

The GJC Nite, organized annually by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), is a pivotal event celebrating excellence within the industry. Attracting over 1600 trade community members, the evening served as a networking hub and a showcase of exemplary achievements within the gem and jewellery sector.

Pramogh, known for offering astrological gemstones with a focus on transparency, has successfully merged tradition and modernity. With emphasis on certified products and consumer trust, the brand appeals to both novices and seasoned shoppers. CEO Kabra noted a transformative trend in consumer desires, signifying industry's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025