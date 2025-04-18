Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Kolkata's Historic Sweet Shop

A fire broke out at a sweet shop on Park Street, Kolkata, on Friday afternoon. Four fire tenders took over two hours to extinguish the flames. The fire originated at the ground floor of the 'Queen's Mansion'. An electrical short circuit is suspected, with no casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sweet shop located in Kolkata's iconic Park Street faced a devastating fire incident on Friday afternoon, according to fire department officials.

Persisting for over two hours, four fire tenders battled the flames, which erupted at approximately 12:35 pm on the ground floor of the historical 'Queen's Mansion' building.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit as the potential cause, while forensic teams are analyzing evidence for confirmation. Thankfully, no casualties have emerged from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

