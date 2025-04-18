Blaze Erupts in Kolkata's Historic Sweet Shop

A sweet shop located in Kolkata's iconic Park Street faced a devastating fire incident on Friday afternoon, according to fire department officials.

Persisting for over two hours, four fire tenders battled the flames, which erupted at approximately 12:35 pm on the ground floor of the historical 'Queen's Mansion' building.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit as the potential cause, while forensic teams are analyzing evidence for confirmation. Thankfully, no casualties have emerged from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)