Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Aspiring Student in Texas

V Deepthi, a graduate student from Guntur, India, tragically died in a hit-and-run incident in Denton City, Texas. She was pursuing a master's degree at the University of North Texas. Her family, who had supported her education by selling farmland, is receiving assistance from Telugu associations to complete formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:32 IST
In a tragic incident, V Deepthi, an aspiring master's student from Guntur, India, lost her life following a hit-and-run accident in Denton City, Texas. The tragedy occurred while she was returning home with a friend, Snigdha, also from Guntur, who is currently recovering from surgery.

Deepthi was struck by a speeding vehicle near Carril Al Lago Drive on April 12, suffering severe head injuries that led to her untimely death on April 15. Her sudden demise has left her family devastated, especially since they had made great sacrifices to support her education abroad by selling farmland.

Despite the loss, Telugu associations in the US are providing much-needed assistance in repatriating her body. It is expected to arrive in Hyderabad by Monday morning. Deepthi, who was pursuing an MS at the University of North Texas, was on the brink of graduation and had completed her B Tech at Narasaraopet Engineering College. Her family plans to attend her graduation in her memory.

