Crackdown on Illicit Gains: J&K Police Seizes Drug Peddler's Rs 1 Crore Property

In a significant move against drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar have attached property worth Rs 1 crore, belonging to a well-known drug peddler. The operation took place on Saturday and was carried out under strict legal guidelines.

The property, a double-storey house located on eight marlas of land at Wantpora Eidgah, belongs to Basit Bilal Dar. According to a police spokesperson, authorities established that Dar purchased this property utilizing profits obtained through illegal drug trade activities, leading to the attachment under the NDPS Act.

To ensure transparency, the process was overseen by two independent witnesses, and the property is now legally restricted from being sold, leased, or otherwise altered until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)