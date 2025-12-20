Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Gains: J&K Police Seizes Drug Peddler's Rs 1 Crore Property

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar have seized property worth Rs 1 crore from Basit Bilal Dar, a notorious drug peddler. The double-storey house, acquired through illegal drug trade profits, was attached in accordance with NDPS Act. Legal procedures were followed closely during the attachment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:00 IST
Crackdown on Illicit Gains: J&K Police Seizes Drug Peddler's Rs 1 Crore Property
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar have attached property worth Rs 1 crore, belonging to a well-known drug peddler. The operation took place on Saturday and was carried out under strict legal guidelines.

The property, a double-storey house located on eight marlas of land at Wantpora Eidgah, belongs to Basit Bilal Dar. According to a police spokesperson, authorities established that Dar purchased this property utilizing profits obtained through illegal drug trade activities, leading to the attachment under the NDPS Act.

To ensure transparency, the process was overseen by two independent witnesses, and the property is now legally restricted from being sold, leased, or otherwise altered until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025