Actor Shine Tom Chacko Under Scrutiny for Alleged Hotel Escape During Anti-Drug Raid
Actor Shine Tom Chacko has been summoned by Kochi police after allegedly fleeing a hotel during an anti-drug raid. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, while no drugs were found. Additionally, Chacko faces a misconduct complaint from actress Vincy Aloshious related to misbehavior on a film set.
Kochi city police have issued a notice to actor Shine Tom Chacko, directing him to present himself for questioning over allegations of fleeing a hotel during an anti-drug raid.
The notice was served at his residence in Thrissur, as Chacko was unavailable at the time. He is expected to report to the Ernakulam North Police Sub-Inspector.
Chacko also faces allegations from actress Vincy Aloshious regarding misconduct on the set of 'Soothravakyam', which are under review by the film's Internal Complaints Committee.
