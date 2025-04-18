Left Menu

Actor Shine Tom Chacko Under Scrutiny for Alleged Hotel Escape During Anti-Drug Raid

Actor Shine Tom Chacko has been summoned by Kochi police after allegedly fleeing a hotel during an anti-drug raid. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, while no drugs were found. Additionally, Chacko faces a misconduct complaint from actress Vincy Aloshious related to misbehavior on a film set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi city police have issued a notice to actor Shine Tom Chacko, directing him to present himself for questioning over allegations of fleeing a hotel during an anti-drug raid.

The notice was served at his residence in Thrissur, as Chacko was unavailable at the time. He is expected to report to the Ernakulam North Police Sub-Inspector.

Chacko also faces allegations from actress Vincy Aloshious regarding misconduct on the set of 'Soothravakyam', which are under review by the film's Internal Complaints Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

