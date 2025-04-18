Notre Dame's Resurrection: A Symbol of Faith and Reconnection

After months of anticipation, Notre Dame Cathedral has once again opened its doors, welcoming worshippers and tourists for an emotional Easter ceremony centered around the revered Crown of Thorns relic.

The ceremony, taking place during Holy Week, featured liturgical chants and a solemn procession, as clerics carefully carried the sacred relic through the cathedral's aisles.

The historic church, reconstructed after a devastating 2019 fire, saw record visitor numbers, emphasizing the restored connection this iconic landmark holds for faithful and tourists worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)