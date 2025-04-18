Notre Dame's Resurrection: A Symbol of Faith and Reconnection
Notre Dame Cathedral has reopened to large crowds for an Easter ceremony focused on the Crown of Thorns relic. Visitors and worshippers alike are experiencing the restored iconic landmark, marking a significant moment of reconnection and faith following the 2019 fire and extensive renovations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- France
After months of anticipation, Notre Dame Cathedral has once again opened its doors, welcoming worshippers and tourists for an emotional Easter ceremony centered around the revered Crown of Thorns relic.
The ceremony, taking place during Holy Week, featured liturgical chants and a solemn procession, as clerics carefully carried the sacred relic through the cathedral's aisles.
The historic church, reconstructed after a devastating 2019 fire, saw record visitor numbers, emphasizing the restored connection this iconic landmark holds for faithful and tourists worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pioneering Polar Orbit: Space Tourists Make Historic Splashdown
Four space tourists return to Earth on private SpaceX flight after orbiting over Earth's poles, reports AP.
Tragic Bus Accident Shakes Bangladeshi Tourists in Odisha
Epic Space Adventure: First Polar Orbit by Space Tourists
Rainfall and Tourists Sweep Through Himachal Pradesh