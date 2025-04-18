Paulo Dybala Announced as Laureus Awards Ambassador

Argentina's World Cup hero, Paulo Dybala, has been named the ambassador for the upcoming Laureus Awards, set to take place this Monday. The AS Roma forward, who has an illustrious career including five Serie A titles with Juventus and a 2022 World Cup win, is eager to join the 25th-anniversary celebrations alongside notable figures like Rafael Nadal, Edwin Moses, and Steve Waugh.

Dybala said, "It is a huge honor to join Laureus as an Ambassador. I have been inspired by their incredible work, using sport to drive societal change." The event will be hosted by skiing icon Lindsey Vonn, who returns to the spotlight after making a competitive comeback at 40.

Athletes like Carlos Alcaraz, Simone Biles, and Real Madrid's team headline this year's nominees. The event will bring together legends from cycling, football, gymnastics, and tennis, underscoring Laureus' powerful message of 'sport for good. '

(With inputs from agencies.)