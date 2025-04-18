Left Menu

Paulo Dybala Announced as Laureus Awards Ambassador

Football star Paulo Dybala is named the ambassador for the Laureus Awards, celebrating its 25th anniversary. The event, hosted by Lindsey Vonn, will include numerous sporting legends. Dybala expressed his admiration for Laureus' mission of using sport for societal change. Top nominated athletes will attend the ceremony.

Updated: 18-04-2025 22:56 IST
Argentina's World Cup hero, Paulo Dybala, has been named the ambassador for the upcoming Laureus Awards, set to take place this Monday. The AS Roma forward, who has an illustrious career including five Serie A titles with Juventus and a 2022 World Cup win, is eager to join the 25th-anniversary celebrations alongside notable figures like Rafael Nadal, Edwin Moses, and Steve Waugh.

Dybala said, "It is a huge honor to join Laureus as an Ambassador. I have been inspired by their incredible work, using sport to drive societal change." The event will be hosted by skiing icon Lindsey Vonn, who returns to the spotlight after making a competitive comeback at 40.

Athletes like Carlos Alcaraz, Simone Biles, and Real Madrid's team headline this year's nominees. The event will bring together legends from cycling, football, gymnastics, and tennis, underscoring Laureus' powerful message of 'sport for good. '

(With inputs from agencies.)

