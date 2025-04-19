Drake in Legal Battle, Gatsby's Glamour, Diego Luna's Andor Farewell

Drake has escalated his ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming increased defamation after Kendrick Lamar's performances of 'Not Like Us' during popular televised events boosted the song's audience, leading to greater threats against him.

'The Great Gatsby' musical launched in London's West End, drawing audiences into the 1920s opulence of Jay Gatsby's world as it explores the feasibility of the American dream, according to director Marc Bruni.

Diego Luna said goodbye to 'Andor,' emphasizing its connection to modern sociopolitical issues, while Sean 'Diddy' Combs' request to delay his sex-trafficking trial was denied, with trial proceedings set to commence shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)