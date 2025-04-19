A Journey Beyond Boundaries: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi Unveils Immersive Art Experience

The teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has officially introduced an unparalleled multi-sensory art experience within the Saadiyat Cultural District, adding significant value to the burgeoning cultural and artistic scene in Abu Dhabi.

The grand opening on April 17 featured a special performance by Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi, alongside a stunning 6,000-drone display, highlighting the integration of art, technology, and imagination.

Developed by teamLab and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, this groundbreaking venue challenges traditional art perceptions, illustrating the city's global cultural aspirations and its dedication to fostering cutting-edge creativity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)