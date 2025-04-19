Left Menu

Ryan Coogler Set to Reboot 'X-Files' Series with Gillian Anderson Talks Underway

Ryan Coogler is planning a reboot of the iconic 'X-Files' series, reigniting the paranormal franchise. With discussions underway with original star Gillian Anderson, Coogler aims to deliver something compelling for both longtime fans and new audiences. The director's past successes in rejuvenating established franchises fuel high expectations for the project.

Director Ryan Coogler, fresh from the success of Michael B. Jordan's 'Sinner', is preparing a reboot of the renowned 'X-Files' series. Speaking with 'Last Podcast on the Left' and reported by Variety, Coogler confirmed his excitement, underscoring his long-standing enthusiasm for reinvigorating the supernatural detective drama.

Original series stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson captivated audiences from 1993 to 2001, with the show seeing revivals in 2016 and 2018. Coogler is currently in talks with Anderson, hoping to secure her return for the reboot. Anderson's involvement, potentially constrained by her commitments to Jared Leto's 'Tron: Ares', remains pivotal as Coogler seeks to honor existing fans while drawing new viewers.

Coogler's track record of breathing new life into franchises is stellar, from revamping the 'Rocky' saga into the acclaimed 'Creed' series to transforming Marvel's 'Black Panther' into a cornerstone of the MCU. As he embarks on the 'X-Files' project, the blend of his innovative vision and reverence for past successes promises a thrilling revival. (ANI)

