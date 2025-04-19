Breaking Barriers: Alessandra Bonhomi's Historic Moment at Barcelona Open
At the Barcelona Open, Alessandra Bonhomi became the first ball kid with Down's syndrome to work unassisted during an ATP Tour match, highlighting inclusion in elite tennis. Her impeccable performance was met with applause and praise, showcasing that disabilities should not limit aspirations.
In a historic move for inclusion within elite tennis, the Barcelona Open has set a remarkable precedent. On Friday, youngster Alessandra Bonhomi made history by becoming the first ball kid with Down's syndrome to serve unassisted during an ATP Tour match.
Her exceptional performance in the men's doubles quarter-finals at the prestigious Andres Gimeno Court garnered appreciation from spectators and widespread praise on social media, marking a significant milestone in sports diversity efforts.
Marc Visiedo, chief of the Barcelona Open Ball Kids, remarked on the dedication behind this achievement. The event underscores that individuals with disabilities, through effort and self-improvement, can aspire to achieve their dreams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
