Odisha's Journalism Luminary Ratikanta Mohanty Passes Away at 70

Renowned Odisha journalist Ratikanta Mohanty has passed away at 70, his family confirmed. Mohanty succumbed to kidney-related ailments in a private hospital on Saturday morning.

Over a four-decade career, Mohanty worked with leading news organizations such as the Asian Age and Dinalipi, earning respect as a pioneer in political reporting. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other political leaders expressed their condolences, recognizing his commitment and integrity in journalism.

Majhi described Mohanty as a well-known figure in Odisha's social and political spheres, praising his dedication and impartiality. Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik's statement honored Mohanty's unparalleled talent and honesty, marking the loss of an iconic journalist and noble human being.

