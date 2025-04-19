Stalin Launches Inclusive Artisan Scheme, Rejects Central Policy

In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam, an inclusive artisan development initiative, at a recent event in Kundrathur.

This scheme, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, rejects caste-based discrimination, diverging from the Central government's PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Stalin criticized the Vishwakarma Scheme for sidelining education in favor of ancestral professions, emphasizing the importance of education through other state initiatives, such as Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan, to provide financial aid and motivate youth to pursue higher studies.

