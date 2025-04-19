Left Menu

Stalin Launches Inclusive Artisan Scheme, Rejects Central Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam, an artisan development scheme, rejecting the caste-discriminative PM Vishwakarma Scheme. The DMK's initiative promotes higher education and inclusivity, while the Central scheme pushes youth towards ancestral trades, overlooking educational opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kancheepuram | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam, an inclusive artisan development initiative, at a recent event in Kundrathur.

This scheme, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, rejects caste-based discrimination, diverging from the Central government's PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Stalin criticized the Vishwakarma Scheme for sidelining education in favor of ancestral professions, emphasizing the importance of education through other state initiatives, such as Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan, to provide financial aid and motivate youth to pursue higher studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

