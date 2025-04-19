Left Menu

Ruskin Bond's Reflective Journey in 'Another Day in Landour'

Ruskin Bond, approaching his 91st birthday, celebrates longevity as a victory. In 'Another Day in Landour,' he shares musings on life post-70, blending humor and wisdom. The book delves into nature, family, and world affairs, urging readers to cherish each day and savor life's fleeting moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:33 IST
Ruskin Bond's Reflective Journey in 'Another Day in Landour'
Ruskin Bond
  • Country:
  • India

As celebrated author Ruskin Bond approaches his 91st birthday, he reflects on victory with each passing year after entering his seventies. His new book, 'Another Day in Landour,' offers a poignant view of aging, urging readers to relinquish entitlement after seventy.

Born in 1934, Bond's writings since 'The Room on the Roof' in 1956 have captured the imagination of many. His latest work is an endearing collection of observations from his scenic home in Landour, blending humor and wisdom, discussing themes from nature's beauty to world affairs.

Bond's intimate reflections in the book include thoughts on aging, referencing his grandmother's resilience, and advising readers to relish every day after 80, whether through reading, writing, or simply observing the world around them. Published by HarperCollins India, the book is priced at Rs 399.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025