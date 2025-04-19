Ruskin Bond's Reflective Journey in 'Another Day in Landour'

As celebrated author Ruskin Bond approaches his 91st birthday, he reflects on victory with each passing year after entering his seventies. His new book, 'Another Day in Landour,' offers a poignant view of aging, urging readers to relinquish entitlement after seventy.

Born in 1934, Bond's writings since 'The Room on the Roof' in 1956 have captured the imagination of many. His latest work is an endearing collection of observations from his scenic home in Landour, blending humor and wisdom, discussing themes from nature's beauty to world affairs.

Bond's intimate reflections in the book include thoughts on aging, referencing his grandmother's resilience, and advising readers to relish every day after 80, whether through reading, writing, or simply observing the world around them. Published by HarperCollins India, the book is priced at Rs 399.

