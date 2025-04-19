Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Champions Health in Meghalaya

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar announced support for the Meghalaya government to promote a healthier future for children through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, alongside the Gates Foundation. Tendulkar shared insights from his visit to the scenic state, highlighting the importance of compassion and action in driving meaningful change.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his commitment to supporting the Meghalaya government in fostering a healthier future for the state's children through his foundation, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Following a recent visit to Meghalaya, Tendulkar announced the initiative on his social media platforms. His Instagram post emphasized collaboration between the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and local government to enhance children's health prospects.

While no specific details were provided regarding the nature of support, Tendulkar's visit included significant cultural interactions, underscoring his admiration for the natural beauty and community resilience in areas like Mawlynnong, praised as Asia's cleanest village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

