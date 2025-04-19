Controversy Surrounds Shine Tom Chacko Amid Drug Allegations

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko found himself at the center of a controversy as he was arrested on allegations of drug use. However, he was promptly granted bail after fulfilling necessary formalities, including a medical examination.

The arrest stemmed from an incident at a Kochi hotel where Chacko reportedly fled during a police raid. Police charged him under laws related to drug use, evidence tampering, and conspiracy. Chacko, the first accused, was interrogated over several hours.

Despite facing legal challenges, including a past acquittal due to procedural faults, Chacko's involvement in narcotic-related activities has sparked concern within the film industry, highlighted by a recent complaint from fellow actor Vincy Aloshious.

