Reimagining Bollywood: Vikram Bhatt's Blueprint for Success

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt highlights Bollywood's recent failures and suggests a return to mass-appeal, urgency-driven content to revive the industry. He advocates focusing on compelling stories over star power and understanding film economics to regain audience interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:57 IST
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood faces a challenging period of box-office disappointments, and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt believes he has the formula to steer the industry back on track. Speaking to ANI, Bhatt, renowned for hits like 'Ghulam' and 'Raaz', suggested that Bollywood reconnect with its mass audience base.

Bhatt argues that Bollywood has shifted towards niche films, neglecting the masses. He notes that audiences drifted from theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, a habit that barely corrected. As a contrast, the South Indian film industry thrives by consistently delivering mass-appeal content. Bhatt stressed the industry's need to revive the enthusiasm for whistle-worthy, thrilling cinema.

The filmmaker also advocated for films that embody urgency. Bhatt reflected on the lukewarm reception of his film 'Tumko Meri Kasam', attributing its failure to a lack of urgency. He urged filmmakers to craft engaging narratives that entice audiences to rush to theaters for the first show. Additionally, Bhatt underscored the importance of prioritizing quality content over star-studded casts and financial acumen to revive Bollywood's golden days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

