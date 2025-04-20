From 'Euphoria' to 'Wuthering Heights': Jacob Elordi's Unexpected Acting Journey

Jacob Elordi, famous for his appearances in 'Euphoria' and 'The Kissing Booth', initially intended to step back from acting. However, a timely offer from filmmaker Emerald Fennell led him to join the cast of 'Wuthering Heights'.

The adaptation of Emily Bronte's 1847 novel sees Elordi playing Heathcliff, opposite Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw. In a recent discussion with IndieWire, Elordi praised Robbie's performance, describing her as a 'livewire' and a 'beautiful actor'.

Set to release on February 13, 2026, the film promises a fresh take on the classic story, featuring a talented cast including Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif.

(With inputs from agencies.)