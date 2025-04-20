Hayden Christensen Returns to 'Ahsoka': Anakin Skywalker's Anticipated Comeback

In an exciting reveal at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, actor Hayden Christensen confirmed his return as Anakin Skywalker in the second season of the acclaimed series 'Ahsoka'.

While specific details remain under wraps, the news has generated buzz among 'Star Wars' enthusiasts. The series, created by Dave Filoni, features Rosario Dawson as the lead character Ahsoka Tano, and is set to continue its narrative in 2026.

This highly anticipated season will follow last year's debut, which saw a star-studded cast, including Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as it expands the universe originally spun off from 'The Mandalorian'.

(With inputs from agencies.)