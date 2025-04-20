Left Menu

Hayden Christensen Returns to 'Ahsoka': Anakin Skywalker's Anticipated Comeback

Actor Hayden Christensen will reprise his iconic role as Anakin Skywalker in the second season of the 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka'. The announcement was made at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, with the second season expected to release in 2026, continuing the adventures of the titular Jedi.

In an exciting reveal at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, actor Hayden Christensen confirmed his return as Anakin Skywalker in the second season of the acclaimed series 'Ahsoka'.

While specific details remain under wraps, the news has generated buzz among 'Star Wars' enthusiasts. The series, created by Dave Filoni, features Rosario Dawson as the lead character Ahsoka Tano, and is set to continue its narrative in 2026.

This highly anticipated season will follow last year's debut, which saw a star-studded cast, including Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as it expands the universe originally spun off from 'The Mandalorian'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

