Olivia Williams Advocates for Early Pancreatic Cancer Detection

Olivia Williams, renowned for her compelling performances in 'The Crown' and 'The Sixth Sense,' has courageously opened up about her battle with pancreatic cancer. Her journey was fraught with years of misdiagnoses, as doctors overlooked her symptoms, leading to prolonged suffering. Now, Williams is an ardent supporter of Pancreatic Cancer UK, a charity committed to raising awareness about this deadly disease and funding crucial research.

After visiting numerous doctors in three different countries over four years, Williams was finally diagnosed with VIPoma, a rare neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. Initially given false diagnoses including lupus, perimenopause, and other cancers, she was even advised to undergo psychiatric evaluation. Frustrated by the medical oversight, Williams remarked in an interview that an earlier diagnosis could have possibly rendered her cancer-free after one operation.

Despite several procedures to remove the tumor, the disease had already metastasized. Williams is undergoing targeted internal radiotherapy and passionately advocates for the development of a cost-effective, early detection test for pancreatic cancer. By supporting Pancreatic Cancer UK through the TCS London Marathon, she aims to raise both awareness and essential research funds, emphasizing the critical need for vigilance and early diagnosis.

