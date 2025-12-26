Ahan Shetty Reflects on Crafting Authenticity in 'Border 2'

Actor Ahan Shetty is in the spotlight as he anticipates the release of 'Border 2', a film that promises to be a tribute to the armed forces. The movie, also starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Anurag Singh.

Ahan Shetty reflects on how Singh's direction reshaped his understanding of acting, discipline, and responsibility, especially in portraying a soldier. "Anurag Singh realizes that authenticity is not fabricated but earned. The film is crafted with military precision," Shetty shared, highlighting an approach that transcends typical action tropes.

Shetty details his transformation during the film, underscoring Singh's influence. "It wasn't about high-octane action; it was about inhabiting a soldier's mindset, with every decision reflecting life-or-death stakes," he explained. The set fostered an environment of honoring real heroes, turning every frame into a tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)