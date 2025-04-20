Left Menu

Mystery of the Sacred Tooth Relic's Viral Photograph

An investigation is underway in Sri Lanka to determine how an image of the sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha went viral online, despite strict photography bans in the Temple of the Tooth. The image emerged during a rare exposition in Kandy, drawing thousands of devotees.

Updated: 20-04-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan police have initiated a probe into the emergence of a viral photograph alleged to be of the sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha. The image has caught widespread attention across social media platforms, despite the prohibition of photography within the inner sanctum of the Temple of the Tooth.

Currently underway in the central town of Kandy, this rare exposition marks the first in 16 years. The event has drawn tens of thousands of Buddhist devotees who have formed queues stretching for miles. Police said they are working to determine the image's capture and its authenticity.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake requested the rare display of the tooth relic, which holds tremendous spiritual and cultural significance in Sri Lanka. Its unveiling signifies more than religious reverence; it embodies the island nation's history and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

