A Royal Easter: King Charles III's Poignant Message at Windsor

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel alongside senior royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales missed the event to spend time with family. King Charles delivered a meaningful Easter message on love and humanity. This year, the Easter sermon was delivered by the Archbishop of York.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla were seen attending the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, as part of royal tradition.

Alongside them were senior royals including Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales opted to spend the holiday with their children.

King Charles shared a poignant Easter message reflecting on humanity's capacity for both cruelty and kindness. The official Easter sermon, usually delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury, was given by the Archbishop of York following the resignation of Justin Welby.

