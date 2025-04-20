A Royal Easter: King Charles III's Poignant Message at Windsor

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla were seen attending the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, as part of royal tradition.

Alongside them were senior royals including Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales opted to spend the holiday with their children.

King Charles shared a poignant Easter message reflecting on humanity's capacity for both cruelty and kindness. The official Easter sermon, usually delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury, was given by the Archbishop of York following the resignation of Justin Welby.

(With inputs from agencies.)