Mourning a Beacon of Hope: Siddaramaiah's Tribute to Pope Francis
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences for the death of Pope Francis, noting his life as a message of love for the poor and hope for the world. The Pope, who passed away at age 88, was known for his humility and concern for social issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:04 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended heartfelt condolences following the passing of Pope Francis, highlighting the Pope's life as a testament to love for the poor and hope for humanity.
In a statement on social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah conveyed sympathy to the Christian community in Karnataka and worldwide, acknowledging the late Pope's influence.
Pope Francis, revered as history's first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88. Known for his humility and activism, his death follows a lengthy hospital stay due to respiratory issues, marking the end of a significant 12-year papacy.
