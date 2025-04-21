Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Social Justice

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourns the death of Pope Francis, highlighting his dedication to the poor and the marginalized. As the first Latin American pontiff, Francis was notable for his humility, advocacy for social justice, and efforts in interfaith dialogue and LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:14 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, who was globally recognized for his compassion and dedication to the poor and marginalized.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church, passed away at 88. His papacy stood out for a strong emphasis on social justice, significant outreach to marginalized communities, and notable interfaith dialogues. He was an outspoken critic of unchecked capitalism and global indifference, advocating for systemic changes in economic practices.

Pope Francis endeavored to make the Church more inclusive, especially for LGBTQIA+ communities, and consistently highlighted the rights of Palestinians, calling for peace and solidarity. His legacy continues to inspire movements for peace and social justice worldwide, Vijayan emphasized.

