Farewell to a Compassionate Trailblazer: Pope Francis' Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, describing him as a global symbol of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage. The Pope, known for his simple style and dedication to the poor, died at 88. Modi highlighted his fondness for the Pope and his memories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:17 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Pope Francis, recognizing him as a guiding light for millions worldwide. Modi noted the Pope's unprecedented contributions to the world through compassion, humility, and a lifelong commitment to the poor.

Pope Francis, the distinguished first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. Revered for his humble manner and proactive support for the downtrodden, the Pope's dedication left a significant mark on spiritual and social spheres globally.

Sharing his personal reflections, Modi spoke of the Pope's inclusive approach and his cherished affinity for the Indian people. Modi extended his condolences to the global Catholic community, hoping for eternal peace for Pope Francis in the divine embrace.

