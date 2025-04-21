Left Menu

A Legacy of Compassion: Remembering Pope Francis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin mourns the passing of Pope Francis, calling him a transformative figure who championed empathy, progressive values, and interfaith dialogue. Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, was known for his humility, advocacy for the poor, and critiques of capitalism and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences on Monday for the death of Pope Francis, praising him as a compassionate and progressive leader.

Pope Francis, recognized as the first Latin American pontiff who captivated the world with his humble approach and commitment to the poor, passed away at 88. His critiques of capitalism and advocacy for climate change reforms alienated some conservatives.

Stalin remarked on social media, expressing deep sadness over the loss of Pope Francis, a figure who brought empathy and progressive ideals to the Catholic Church. He emphasized the Pope's dedication to the marginalized and his efforts in justice, peace, and interfaith dialogue, noting his legacy extends beyond the Catholic realm as one of action and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

