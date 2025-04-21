Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Pope Francis' Remarkable Papacy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, reigned longer than the average papacy, died at 88. He appointed 109 cardinal electors and made 47 international trips, advocating for climate action and solidarity. He canonized over 900 saints and authored four significant encyclicals, including 'Laudato Si'.

Updated: 21-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:45 IST
Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America, left a lasting legacy upon his passing at age 88. Elected in 2013, he broke new ground as the first pontiff to adopt the name Francis. His reign surpassed the average length of previous papal terms, making significant impact within the Church and beyond.

Under his leadership, Pope Francis appointed 109 cardinals eligible to elect a new pope, underscoring his influence on the Church's future direction. His travels extended to over 65 states and territories, notably advocating for climate change action and global solidarity, themes prominent in his four encyclicals.

Significant strides were made in sainthood under Francis, with over 900 canonizations including late popes John XXIII, John Paul II, and Mother Teresa. His documents, such as the encyclical 'Laudato Si', pushed for urgent climate action, while later writings encouraged Catholics to prioritize faith over material pursuits.

