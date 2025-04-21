Canonisation of Millennial Saint Halted: Impact of Pope's Passing

The canonisation of Carlo Acutis, who would be the first saint of the millennial generation, has been postponed. The Vatican announced the delay following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday morning.

Acutis, an Italian teenager who succumbed to leukemia in 2006, was scheduled to be canonised in a ceremony at St. Peter's Square on April 27. His story has resonated with many as he embraced technology and faith during his short life.

While the canonisation is on hold, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that the ongoing Jubilee Year, a significant religious observance for Catholics, will continue as planned despite the pope's passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)