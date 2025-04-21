Remembering Pope Francis: A Champion of Social Justice
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extends condolences on the death of Pope Francis, highlighting his dedication to social justice, interfaith harmony, and climate change advocacy. Remembered as a spiritual and humble leader, Pope Francis passed away at 88, leaving a lasting global impact.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, noting the Pope's relentless commitment to social justice and addressing global inequalities.
The Chief Minister emphasized the lasting impact of Pope Francis' inclusive and compassionate approach throughout his lifetime.
Praising the Pope's efforts towards interfaith harmony and climate change advocacy, Reddy acknowledged the Pope as a significant spiritual leader and expressed condolences to the global Catholic community.
