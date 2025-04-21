The Wonderment Tour: A Grand Musical Journey with A R Rahman

In a remarkable addition to the Indian music landscape, celebrated singers Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Jonita Gandhi are set to join A R Rahman on 'The Wonderment Tour'. This tour aims to be a grand celebration of Rahman's musical legacy, captivating audiences with an unforgettable journey through his timeless hits.

The much-anticipated event will kick off on May 3 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during the WAVES Summit. Esteemed choreographer Shiamak Davar has been tasked with bringing his unparalleled vision to the concert's choreography, offering fans a visual and auditory treat.

Conceptualized by Rahman and co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment, 'The Wonderment Tour' promises to be a global premiere like no other under the aegis of the WAVES summit from May 1 to 4. Audiences can secure their tickets through the District by Zomato app.

(With inputs from agencies.)