Art World Controversy: The Debate Over Poetic Appropriation

Poet Aamir Aziz accuses artist Anita Dube of using his poem 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega' without permission in her artworks at Vadehra Art Gallery. Dube acknowledges not seeking consent but claims her intent was to honor the poem. Legal actions have been initiated amidst ongoing dialogues for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A controversy has emerged in the art world as poet Aamir Aziz claims renowned artist Anita Dube utilized his poem 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega' in her artwork without permission, credit, or compensation. Aziz's revolutionary poem gained attention during the anti-CAA protests in 2020 and since then has become iconic.

Anita Dube responded to the allegations by stating she initially intended to celebrate the poem and acknowledged the lapse in not seeking Aziz's consent. She apologized and offered remuneration, while emphasizing her appreciation for the poem's powerful lines. However, Aziz chose to take legal action against her.

The incident has sparked discussions about appropriation and artists' rights, with Vadehra Art Gallery hoping for an amicable resolution. Aziz maintains his stance against the uncredited use of his work, marking it as cultural extraction detrimental to marginalized creators. The dialogue continues with both parties seeking a fair outcome.

