Art World Controversy: The Debate Over Poetic Appropriation

A controversy has emerged in the art world as poet Aamir Aziz claims renowned artist Anita Dube utilized his poem 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega' in her artwork without permission, credit, or compensation. Aziz's revolutionary poem gained attention during the anti-CAA protests in 2020 and since then has become iconic.

Anita Dube responded to the allegations by stating she initially intended to celebrate the poem and acknowledged the lapse in not seeking Aziz's consent. She apologized and offered remuneration, while emphasizing her appreciation for the poem's powerful lines. However, Aziz chose to take legal action against her.

The incident has sparked discussions about appropriation and artists' rights, with Vadehra Art Gallery hoping for an amicable resolution. Aziz maintains his stance against the uncredited use of his work, marking it as cultural extraction detrimental to marginalized creators. The dialogue continues with both parties seeking a fair outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)