Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis: A Herald of Compassion and Unity

The world grieves the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at age 88. Esteemed for promoting interfaith dialogue and compassion, his legacy is celebrated by leaders like Odisha's Governor, Chief Minister, and opposition leader. Pope Francis inspired millions with a message of love, unity, and environmental concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The death of Pope Francis at age 88 on Easter Monday has elicited global condolences, including heartfelt messages from Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik. Each praised the Pope's remarkable compassion and influence on millions worldwide.

Governor Odisha expressed sorrow over Pope Francis's death, lauding his dedication to peace, compassion, and unity. As the first Latin American pope, Francis profoundly impacted people globally. Mohan Charan Majhi echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Pope's inspirational message of unity and love for the Catholic community.

Naveen Patnaik, who met Pope Francis in 2022, also mourned his passing, highlighting his advocacy for interfaith dialogue. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recognized the Pope's commitment to environmental issues and anti-trafficking efforts, cementing his legacy as a charismatic reformist and global icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

