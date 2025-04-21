Viva il Papa: Global Farewell to a Humble Leader

The worldwide Catholic community was left grief-stricken on Monday at the announcement of Pope Francis' death at the age of 88. Known for his humility and support for the marginalized, Francis left an indelible mark on society.

Tourists and pilgrims in the Vatican for Holy Week were bewildered by the Holy Father's passing. Just the day before, they had seen him alive and well, waving to crowds from his pope mobile. Among those affected was Nicolas Cordoba from Buenos Aires, who noted Francis' progressive stance towards LGBTQ rights.

Globally, the impact of Francis' leadership was felt in numerous ways, including his compassion for war-torn regions and his efforts in promoting Christian unity. As the world reflects on his legacy, many express hope for continued efforts in line with his teachings.

