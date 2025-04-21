Left Menu

Lacey Chabert Reflects on Emotional 'Party of Five' Farewell

Actress Lacey Chabert shared her emotional experience of filming the finale of 'Party of Five.' Recalling their teary farewell, she spoke about reuniting with co-star Scott Wolf for a Hallmark movie, highlighting the bond built during the show's six-year run. Their connection remains strong after decades.

Actress Lacey Chabert has unveiled the emotional atmosphere that pervaded the set of 'Party of Five' during the filming of its final scene. The iconic teen family drama left a lasting impact, and Chabert recently recounted how she and her on-screen siblings tearfully embraced after the director signaled the end of an era, as reported by People.

Chabert reflected on the poignant moment, stating, "I thought it was a nice way to end the show... we just all burst into tears and we hugged and we cried," she told the outlet. Premiering on FOX from 1994 to 2000, 'Party of Five' depicted the struggles of the Salinger siblings, orphaned after a tragic car crash, with Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, and Chabert playing central roles.

In 2023, Chabert reunited with Scott Wolf for a Hallmark holiday film titled 'A Merry Scottish Christmas,' where they portrayed estranged siblings. "We had the best time," Chabert disclosed, describing the reunion as a "full circle moment." The shared experience reinforced the familial bond forged during their six-year journey on 'Party of Five,' with their families making the occasion even more special.

(With inputs from agencies.)

