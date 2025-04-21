Left Menu

Mourning a Beacon: The Legacy of Pope Francis

Nagpur Archbishop Elias Gonsalves expressed deep sorrow over Pope Francis's passing, highlighting his legacy as a humble and compassionate leader. Despite never visiting India, Francis's love for its people was evident through his papacy. His contributions to the global church and his symbolic encyclicals set a lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:58 IST
Mourning a Beacon: The Legacy of Pope Francis
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur Archbishop Elias Gonsalves conveyed profound sorrow on Monday over the death of Pope Francis, describing him as a 'beacon of humility' for the world.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, died at age 88 on April 21. Archbishop Gonsalves joined the universal Church in mourning, acknowledging Francis as a spiritual father to India's faithful, despite never visiting the country.

The Archbishop praised Pope Francis for canonizing five Indian saints and for his pastoral approach of inclusivity and compassion. According to him, Pope Francis's leadership and advocacy for the marginalized were transformative. Churches are now observing nine days of mourning to honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025