Mourning a Beacon: The Legacy of Pope Francis

Nagpur Archbishop Elias Gonsalves conveyed profound sorrow on Monday over the death of Pope Francis, describing him as a 'beacon of humility' for the world.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, died at age 88 on April 21. Archbishop Gonsalves joined the universal Church in mourning, acknowledging Francis as a spiritual father to India's faithful, despite never visiting the country.

The Archbishop praised Pope Francis for canonizing five Indian saints and for his pastoral approach of inclusivity and compassion. According to him, Pope Francis's leadership and advocacy for the marginalized were transformative. Churches are now observing nine days of mourning to honor his legacy.

