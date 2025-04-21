Left Menu

Malayalam Star Defends Stance Amid Film Set Controversy

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious decides against legal action following her complaint of drug use by actor Shine Tom Chacko on a film set. Despite allegations of inappropriate behavior, she chooses not to escalate the issue legally while expressing dissatisfaction over the leak of information related to her complaint.

Updated: 21-04-2025 22:04 IST
Vincy Aloshious
  India

Malayalam cinema is at the heart of controversy as actor Vincy Aloshious opts not to pursue legal action against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Her complaint alleged Chacko's drug use during film production. This decision came after she recorded her statement with the Internal Complaints Committee.

Addressing the media, Aloshious stressed her disinterest in legal pursuits, highlighting that public opinions vary. Her complaint, which was submitted to the Film Chamber and AMMA, pointed to Chacko's alleged inappropriate behavior under drug influence.

Though opting against police involvement, Aloshious expressed frustration over media leaks regarding her complaint. She is, however, satisfied with the actions of the ICC and Film Chamber, considering them fair and just.

(With inputs from agencies.)

