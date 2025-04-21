Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. Recognizing the Pope as the supreme spiritual leader of the Catholic Christian community, Adityanath extended his condolences, acknowledging the profound impact of his passing on the spiritual world.

In his statement, Adityanath praised Pope Francis for his compassion, humility, and dedication to service. The Chief Minister highlighted the Pope's significant contributions to the global community and his enduring legacy as the first Latin American pontiff who captivated the world with his concern for the less fortunate.

As the Catholic community grieves, Adityanath offered prayers for the Pope's soul to find eternal peace and wished strength for his followers to endure this sorrowful time. He concluded his message with sincere condolences, reflecting the shared grief felt by many across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)